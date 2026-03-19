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Thursday high school baseball scores – March 19

Pixabay
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Updated
today at 12:15 AM
Published 11:53 PM

(KIFI)
Teton  3
Snake River 13

Kimberly   4
Preston  14

Bear Lake  6
Shelley  14

Malad  14
Declo   1

Firth  8
Wendell  9

BUCKS BAGS SPRING CLASSIC - DAY 2
Century  1
Homedale  11

Century   19
Borah  20

Skyview  2
Skyline   1

Pocatello  29
Caldwell   1

Pocatello  10
Meridian  2

Thunder Ridge  10 
Timberline   11

Capital   0
Bonneville  11

Hillcrest  7
Vallivue  6

Columbia 7
Hillcrest  11

Sugar-Salem  1
Burley   17

South Fremont 21
Parma  2

South Fremont  3
Nampa   8

Marsh Valley  10
Mountain Home  0

COACH BOB NATIONAL INVITATIONAL - DAY 2
Idaho Falls  8
Monarch, CO   20

Idaho Falls  3
Niwot, CO    12

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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