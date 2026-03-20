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Friday girls high school softball scores – March 20

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 8:04 PM

(KIFI)
West Side  7
American Falls  13

Bear Lake  4
Malad   6

WENDELL TOURNAMENT
Ririe  2
Salmon  8

Salmon 5
Wendell  6

Marsh Valley  11
Wendell  17

WIN THE PITCH SPRING BREAK CLASSIC
Madison  5
Kuna  7

Madison   5
Centennial  9

Thunder Ridge  1
Owyhee   11

Thunder Ridge 5
Rocky Mountain  6

Pocatello  1
Skyview  17

Pocatello   9
Timberline   0

South Fremont  7
Garfield, WA  6

South Fremont  2
Nampa  18

Sugar-Salem  6
Kimberly   11

Teton  3
Twin Falls  19

Sugar-Salem  7
Boise 9

Teton  8
Capital  10

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