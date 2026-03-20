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Thursday girls high school softball scores – March 19

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
Published 12:26 AM

(KIFI)
Pocatello  5
Vallivue    0

Idaho Falls 15
Highland   3

Blackfoot  23
Jerome    12

Shelley  1
Rigby  7

Malad  14
Declo  8

Wendell  18
West Side   6

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