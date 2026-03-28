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Saturday girls high school softball scores – March 28

Pixabay
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New
Published 10:32 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Eagle  14
Thunder Ridge  7

GAME 2:
Eagle  15
Thunder Ridge  17

Centennial   5
Highland  20

Firth  7
Snake River  5

GAME 1:
Bear Lake  17
South Fremont  6

GAME 2:
Bear Lake  10
South Fremont  11

Wendell    16
Soda Springs  1

West Jefferson  0
Salmon  10

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