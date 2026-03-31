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Tuesday girls high school softball scores – March 31

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 8:39 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Pocatello  19
Madison    9

GAME 2:
Pocatello  13
Madison    1

Century  0
Burley   9

Idaho Falls  0
Skyline  4

GAME 1:
Blackfoot  8
Thunder Ridge  14

GAME 2:
Blackfoot  6
Thunder Ridge  3

Bonneville  13
Twin Falls    1

Hillcrest  10
Shelley   9

Sugar-Salem   12
Marsh Valley     9

North Fremont   25
West Jefferson   10

Ririe  3
Firth  15

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girls softball
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