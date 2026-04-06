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Monday high school scores – April 6

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
today at 9:54 PM
Published 8:50 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Idaho Falls  6
Rigby   4

GAME 1:
Hillcrest  1
Thunder Ridge  8

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  6
Thunder Ridge  6 (tie)

American Falls  0
Marsh Valley   10

GIRLS SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Madison  3
Rigby  13

GAME 2:
Madison  3
Rigby   18

GAME 1:
Bonneville  26
Century  1

GAME 2:
Bonneville  13
Century   1

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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