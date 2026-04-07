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Tuesday boys high school baseball scores – April 7

Pixabay
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Published 9:17 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Highland  3
Rigby  6

GAME 2:
Highland  15
Rigby   1

GAME 1:
Skyline  15
Canyon Ridge  11

GAME 2:
Skyline  23
Canyon Ridge  9

Shelley  12
Teton  4

South Fremont  20
Sugar-Salem  11

Malad  1
Marsh Valley  6

Declo  12
Soda Springs  4

West Jefferson  0
Firth   22

Salmon  13
Challis-Mackay  2

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