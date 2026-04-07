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Tuesday girls high school softball scores – April 7

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Published 9:04 PM

(KIFI)
Pocatello  7
Thunder Ridge  8

Hillcrest  9
Idaho Falls  8

Shelley  7
Blackfoot  17

South Fremont  17
Sugar-Salem   10

West Side  27
Soda Springs  13

West Jefferson  3
Firth   13

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