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Wednesday boys high school baseball – April 8

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 10:32 PM
Published 9:19 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston  14
Century   9

GAME 2:
Preston  10
Century  12

Snake River  4
Firth  5

Marsh Valley  20
Sugar-Salem  0

Salmon  17
North Fremont  1

Bear Lake  19
American Falls  1

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