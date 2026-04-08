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Wednesday girls high school softball scores – April 8

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
Published 9:24 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Highland  22
Madison   2

GAME 2:
Highland  20
Madison   0

Bonneville  7
Skyline   3

Idaho Falls  14
Hillcrest   11

Blackfoot  7
Shelley   8

Marsh Valley  4
Preston  14

Snake River  13
Firth   12

Teton 14
Sugar-Salem 12

Salmon  0
North Fremont  14

Bear Lake  7
American Falls 3

Declo  13
Soda Springs  2

Malad  18
West Side  0

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