Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday boys high school baseball scores – April 9

MGN
By
Published 9:28 PM

(KIFI)
Highland  10
Pocatello  1

Century   5
Preston   9

Madison   3
Thunder Ridge  1

Blackfoot  13
Skyline   7

Shelley  2
Hillcrest   6

Bonneville  15
Idaho Falls  3

Snake River  5
South Fremont  15

Teton  10
Sugar-Salem  2

Firth  1
Malad   12

Soda Springs  2
Wendell  15

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.