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Thursday girls high school softball scores – April 9

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Published 9:19 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Pocatello  4
Blackfoot  7

GAME 2:
Pocatello  15
Blackfoot   12

Skyline  4
Blackfoot  11

Idaho Falls  4
Rigby  14

Snake River  11
South Fremont  10

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