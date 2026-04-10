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Friday boys high school baseball scores – April 10

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today at 9:59 PM
Published 9:57 PM

(KIFI)
Canyon Ridge  1
Rigby  6

Hillcrest  16
Shelley   6

Idaho Falls   0
Bonneville   10

Snake River  12
American Falls  0

Salmon   0
South Fremont  7

GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT DAY 1
Malad    14
Wells, NV  4

Malad  7
Kendrick  2

Soda Springs 14
Idaho City   4

West Jefferson  0
Wendell  17

North Fremont   2
Prairie 6

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