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Friday girls high school softball scores – April 10

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 9:28 PM

(KIFI)
Marsh Valley  8
Snake River   7

GAME 1:
American Falls    4
Declo  5

GAME 2:
American Falls   11
Declo  4

Firth  11
Ririe   1

Bear Lake  6
Preston   7

GLENNS FERRY TOURNAMENT DAY 1
North Fremont  10
Glenns Ferry  0

North Fremont  4
Wendell  6

West Side   15
Prairie 4

Soda Springs  26
Notus  1

Soda Springs  23
Garden Valley  0

West Jefferson 25
Notus  10

West Jefferson  1
Glenns Ferry  8

Malad   18
Grangeville  0

Nampa Christian 8
Malad 5

Article Topic Follows: Sports
girls softball
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