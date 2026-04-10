Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Caesar Chavez Jr. – April 9, 2026

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This week, our Sermon-Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week segment brought me to Blackfoot. There, one young athlete has big dreams - becoming a professional soccer player. Now, he’s drawing overseas interest. Caesar Chavez Jr. is a Freshman on the Blackfoot High School soccer team. But his journey didn’t start here. It was 8 years ago when Caesar first jumped into the competitive side of the sport.

"I just started playing when I was young," said Caesar. "I fell in love with the sport, and just like kicking the ball, having fun out here at the field, trying to learn something new every day."

Through his 8 years of competitive soccer so far, Caesar has played for the Palacios Futbol Club, in a Sunday league with Liga Latina, a Co-ed League, and finished his first soccer season at Blackfoot High School. He currently holds 44 finalist medals for player-of-the-match honors.

With him all the way has been his family, who were there whether it be a scrimmage against strangers, or showing up to his competitive matches to watch him shine. Caesar's sister, Jasmin Chavez, told me that they recognized his talent at a young age and have always had his back.

"We saw the potential even when he was younger," said Jasmin. "I mean, we saw it in him. We pushed him, and he wants to do it, and I just feel like that's what family's for at the end of the day."

Caesar's talent has now earned him international interest. He has been scouted and invited to train with La-Liga select from Madrid, Spain, and the Steven Gerrard Academy from Liverpool, England, two prestigious soccer development groups.

"This is my first opportunity that I've gotten," said Caesar. "It's gonna feel weird but i'm excited and ready to go compete over there, try to show and prove myself."

These type of camps often cost up to thousands of dollars, and the Chavez family has created a fundraiser to help send Caesar overseas to develop his game further.

"With the support of the community... we are hoping to get more help for him to be able to do both [of the camps]," said Jasmin. "He's showed a lot of the community who he is. A lot of people know him as a player, as a person... and we thank the community, his coaches, and his friends for helping us out."

To check out the fundraising efforts, you can click here to visit their website.

Congratulations on our Sermon Service and Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Caesar Chavez Jr. of Blackfoot High School. If you know an athlete who deserves some spotlight, let us know! You can send your submissions to sports@localnews8.com for consideration.