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Saturday girls high school softball scores – April 11

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Published 10:12 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Rigby  13
Hillcrest  11

GAME 2:
Rigby  14
Hillcrest  19

Marsh Valley  11
South Fremont  22

Preston  17
Sugar-Salem  14

Ririe  3
Salmon  13

GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Wilder  1
North Fremont  19

Idaho City  3
West Jefferson  14

Soda Springs  4
Glenns Ferry   4 (tie)

North Fremont  6
Nampa Christian  16

Wilder  1
Malad  22

West Side  2
Wendell  13

Notus  7
West Side  27

Grangeville  7
West Jefferson  8

Malad  22
Glenns Ferry  0

Idaho City  7
Soda Springs  15

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