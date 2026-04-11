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Saturday high school baseball scores – April 11

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April 11, 2026 10:02 PM
Published 10:01 PM

(KIFI)

GAME 1:
Rigby  10
Canyon Ridge  3

GAME 2:
Rigby  19
Canyon Ridge  5

GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  4
Madison  7

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  16
Madison   17

Bonneville  8
Highland  2

GAME 1:
Vallivue  7
Pocatello  8

GAME 2:
Vallivue  10
Pocatello  4

Marsh Valley  13
South Fremont  0

GLENNS FERRY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Wells, NV  13
Challis-Mackay  2

North Fremont  0
Kendrick  6

North Fremont  3
Wendell  2

Kendrick 16
Soda Springs  3

Prairie 24
West Jefferson  2

Challis-Mackay  6
Malad  13

Soda Springs  17
Notus  2

Idaho City    12
West Jefferson  15

Malad  10
Grangeville  0

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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