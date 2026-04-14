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Tuesday girls high school softball – April 14

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today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:20 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Skyline   7
Preston  8

GAME 2:
Skyline  13
Preston   9

Rigby  20
Thunder Ridge  21

Bonneville 5 
Hillcrest 4

Teton   2
South Fremont 13

American Falls 10
Snake River 5

Firth  1
North Fremont  11

Ririe  19
West Jefferson  11

Salmon 13
Soda Springs 9

West Side  2
Ogden, UT  17

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