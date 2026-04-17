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Friday girls high school softball scores – April 17

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Published 9:43 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  5
Highland  9

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  10
Highland  10 (TIE)

Preston  14
South Fremont  13

Firth  4
Salmon  14

SCOTT RAY TOURNAMENT DAY 1
Malad  12
Melba  2

Ririe  4
Bear Lake  15

Ririe  5
American Falls  9

Bear Lake  5
North Fremont  3

West Side  16
West Jefferson   3

American Falls 18
Soda Springs 2

North Fremont  2
Malad 10

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girls softball
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