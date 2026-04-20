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Monday girls high school softball scores – April 20

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 9:21 PM

(KIFI)
Skyline  5
Blackfoot  21

Hillcrest   15
Century     0

American Falls  11
Firth   5

Shelley  19
Teton  3

Malad   5
Logan, UT  15

North Fremont  15
Ririe   0

Article Topic Follows: Sports
girls softball
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