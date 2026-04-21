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Tuesday girls high school softball scores – April 21

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Published 8:24 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Preston  7
Burley   6

GAME 2:
Preston  5
Burley  3

GAME 1:
Minico  30
Century  7

GAME 2:
Minico  20
Century  0

GAME 1:
Highland 14
Rigby  3

GAME 2:
Highland 11
Rigby  8

Idaho Falls 16
Wood River 9

Hillcrest 16
Skyline 11

Sugar-Salem 10.
Shelley 13

Marsh Valley   8
Bear Lake 10

Salmon  0
Firth  4

West Jefferson  9
North Fremont   20

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