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Friday girls high school softball scores – April 24

MGNOnline, KIFI
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Published 9:28 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Madison  0
Highland  16

GAME 2:
Madison  0
Highland  10

Bonneville  11
Shelley  3

Preston  14
Marsh Valley  4

American Falls  6 
Bear Lake  16

Soda Springs  1
Declo  18

Wendell  11
Malad  2

Ririe   6
West Side  16

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girls softball
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