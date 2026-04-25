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Saturday high school scores – April 25

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
New
Published 10:18 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Hillcrest  1
Bonneville  6

Marsh Valley 17
Bear Lake     4

Declo 1
Malad  11

6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Thunder Ridge  6
(5) Canyon Ridge  4

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(2) Teton  18
(3) Sugar-Salem 4

GAME 2:
(2) Teton  5
(3) Sugar-Salem 9

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Salmon  16
(5) West Jefferson   0

(4) Challis-Mackay  3
(3) North Fremont  5

(3) North Fremont   6
(2) Firth  10

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Shelley  3
Idaho Falls 4

Sugar-Salem 22
South Fremont 15

Gooding  12
Teton 6

Declo  1
Malad 16

Filer 17
North Fremont 11

West Side  1
Bear Lake   11

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
girls softball
scores
sports line

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