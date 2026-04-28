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Tuesday boys district H.S. tournament scores – April 28

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Published 8:58 PM

(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Preston   10
(3) Century   9

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Blackfoot  16
(6) Shelley  5

(4) Idaho Falls  8
(5) Skyline   7

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