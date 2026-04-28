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Tuesday girls high school softball scores – April 28

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Published 10:14 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Rigby  17
Madison  6

GAME 2:
Rigby  19
Madison  7

Pocatello  15
Century  4

GAME 1:
Highland  10
Thunder Ridge  9

GAME 2:
Highland  11
Thunder Ridge  17

Skyline  3
Shelley  14

Idaho Falls  1
Bonneville  3

Hillcrest  8
Blackfoot  5

Ririe  0
North Fremont  15

Salmon  13
West Jefferson  14

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