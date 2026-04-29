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Wednesday boys district H.S. baseball tournament scores – April 29

MGN
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today at 9:47 PM
Published 9:05 PM

(KIFI)
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  15
(3) Century    4

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bonneville  13
(4) Idaho Falls   8

(2) Hillcrest    2
(3) Blackfoot   1

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(4) Lighthouse Christian 17
(5) Soda Springs 9

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Salmon   11
(2) Firth   1

(5) West Jefferson  1
(4) Challis-Mackay 11

(3) North Fremont  8
(4) Challis-Mackay  0

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