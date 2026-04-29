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Wednesday girls high school softball scores – April 29

KIFI
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Published 9:45 PM

(KIFI)
Century    0
Pocatello  15

GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 11
Rigby 4

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 8
Rigby 9

Shelley  3
Skyline  2

Bonneville   13 
Idaho Falls   1

Preston  11
Bear Lake   14

Blackfoot  5
Hillcrest    9

South Fremont  14
Teton   13

Snake River   12
Marsh Valley   11

West Jefferson  1
Ririe   11

West Side  2
Malad   17

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girls softball
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