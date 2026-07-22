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Grays sweep doubleheader with 6-2 and 14-4 wins over Utah Orchards

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July 22, 2026 10:46 PM
Published 10:49 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The Gate City Grays sweep a doubleheader against the Utah Orchards Wednesday night. The Grays secured victories of 6-2 and 14-4, building momentum for the upcoming postseason.

The Grays have already clinched a playoff berth and will enter the postseason as either the second or third seed.

In the top of the first inning of the first game, the Utah Orchards scored the first run. Ben Daniels hit a bloop single to right field, allowing Atticus Rogers to score and give the Orchards a one-0 lead.

Later in the same inning, with runners at first and second and two outs, Alex Romerill made a defensive play at third base. He scooped up a hard-hit ball by River Schmidt and beat the runner to the bag for a force out, ending the inning.

The Gate City Grays quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning. Trayson Kostial hit a long ball that the Provo center fielder could not track down, resulting in a triple. Jake Vance scored on Kostial's hit to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter, Tommy Woodcock, hit a single up the middle, which allowed Kostial to score.

The Northern Utah League postseason is scheduled to begin on Aug. 4. Before the playoffs, the Gate City Grays will conclude their regular season with a doubleheader against the Blue Sox this Saturday at Halliwell Park.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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