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Idaho Falls narrowly misses 3-game sweep as PaddleHeads win 19-14

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today at 11:38 PM
Published 11:53 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 33 total runs were scored tonight between the Chukars and the Paddleheads, including 13 in the first two innings alone. After 9 innings, it was the Paddleheads that came out on top 19 to 14, avoiding the sweep from Idaho Falls.

Missoula started off strong, hanging 4 runs on the board in the top of the first inning courtesy of a Nate Vargas RBI single and a Bryce Cermenelli 3-run home run. Missoula then extended that lead further in the second inning, when Nich Klemp smacked a ball deep to left field and off the Pepsi logo on the scoreboard to make it 5-0 early.

The Idaho Falls offense came to life in the bottom half of the second. The first Chukar run came off the bat of Demarckus Smiley, an RBI single back up the middle to cut into the lead. A few batters later, Sam Canton dug into the box with the bases loaded. He lined a ball to center field, and Michael Koszewski of Missoula made a diving attempt but couldn't make the play. The ball rolled all the way to the wall, resulting in a bases-clearing RBI triple for Canton, making it a 5-4 ballgame.

The Chukars ended up posting 8 runs in that second inning. After Canton's triple, Casey Vaughan tied it with a sac fly, then Tyler Wyatt hit a 2-run home run, and Parker Lester hit a solo shot of his own to make it 8-5.

This game turned into a shootout the rest of the way, and Missoula took the 3rd game of this 3-game stand 19-14. The Chukars fall to 20-37 overall on the season, and 5-4 in the second half standings of the Pioneer League season. They hold 6th place in the second half, 4 games back of first place.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Idaho
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Missoula
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