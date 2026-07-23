Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday American Legion baseball scores – July 23

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
By
Updated
today at 10:20 PM
Published 9:57 PM

(KIFI)

“AA” STATE TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls Bandits  AA  15
Nampa Chiefs   5

Pocatello Runnin' Rebels  7
Coeur d'Alene  3

Pocatello Runnin' Rebels   3
Middleton Vikes   4

Twin Falls Cowboys    8
Prairie Cardinals    4

Idaho Prime  6
Lewis-Clark Twins  8

OTHER GAMES
GAME 1:
Rigby Mustangs  9
Jackson Giants     4

GAME 2:
Rigby Mustangs  9
Jackson Giants 1

Article Topic Follows: Sports
American Legion
Idaho Falls Bandits
pocatello
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.