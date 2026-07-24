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Friday American Legion baseball scores – July 24

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
By
New
Published 9:12 PM

(KIFI)
“AA” STATE TOURNAMENT DAY 2
Idaho Falls Bandits  AA  8
Twin Falls Cowboys   9

Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 9
Idaho Prime 6

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