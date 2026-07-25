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Idaho Falls Chukars break Pioneer League single-game scoring record

Idaho Falls Chukars
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July 25, 2026 10:37 PM
Published 10:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars have broken a Pioneer League record that stood untouched for roughly 31 years. After scoring their 34th run of the game in the 6th inning against the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night, the Chukars broke the previous mark set by the Ogden Raptors on August 17, 1995, when they scored 33 against the Helena Brewers.

As of the writing of this article, the run count is now at 38 for the Chukars. Tune in to Sports Line at 9 and 10 PM Sunday night for the full breakdown of the record-shattering night.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Great Falls Voyagers
Helena Brewers
Idaho Falls Chukars
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho
Ogden Raptors
PIONEER LEAGUE

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