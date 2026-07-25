Idaho Falls Marathon ran through Snake River Landing Saturday morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Marathon recently hosted its 20th annual event in Eastern Idaho, challenging runners across full marathon, half marathon, and 5K distances. Chris Carney, the director of the marathon, oversaw the popular local race. The event is known for its flat course and has been a community staple for two decades.

The marathon took place on a hot day in Eastern Idaho, with organizers focusing on runner support to ensure participant safety and comfort.

Carney, director of the Idaho Falls Marathon, emphasized the range of events available, noting that participants do not need extensive training for all distances. “We have a half marathon... half marathon is a great, great distance. You can generally come and run that without, you know, killing yourself. You can be slightly less than well-trained. If it's hot out, you can take your time. It's a much longer cutoff... And then the 5K. Hey, for some people, you know, a 5K is a big deal, a life-changing event. Maybe that's where they're at in their life. And we're glad to have them,” Carney said.

Carney also shared his appreciation for the event's ability to unite the running community through competition. “Bringing the running community together. Everybody thinks they're fast. Everybody thinks they're tough. Everybody thinks they can do it. We can all do those things alone under the ideal conditions,” Carney stated. He added, “But when you bring them out here on race day, and you blow the horn and say, go, it is put up or shut up. So you can test your mettle.”

To help runners manage the heat, multiple aid stations were set up along the race route. These stations were staffed by volunteers, including members of the Skyline High School cross country team. The high school students provided water and electrolytes to those participating in the races.