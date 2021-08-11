Briles unpenalized but not unscathed in Baylor NCAA report

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles has avoided NCAA penalties. But the former coach was far from unscathed in an NCAA infractions report. The committee says he failed to report information or personally look further into allegations of potentially criminal conduct by his players. Briles was fired in May 2016. Baylor was put on four years probation by the NCAA after the long investigation into the school’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations by students, including some against football players.