Detroit’s Baddoo, Hill go on IL after outfield collision

AP National Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers put outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill on the injured list after their frightening collision. Baddoo went on the seven-day concussion IL, and Hill went on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs. Manager A.J. Hinch said Hill also has knee soreness. The two collided in left-center field Tuesday night while chasing Anthony Santander’s fly ball. Hill made the catch, but both players were shaken up and had to leave the game. They were able to walk off the field.