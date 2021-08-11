Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

AP National Sports

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances. José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.