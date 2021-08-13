Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games. Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel. The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee in 2019. For Miami, the win coincided with the return of manager Don Mattingly. The 60-year-old Mattingly missed the previous 12 games after testing positive for COVID-19.