Mayfair shots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic. Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh. Weir eagled the par-5 11th. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska. Fellow Canadian Stephen Ames was at 64 with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch. Ken Duke followed at 65.