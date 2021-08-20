Harrison, Marte lead Oakland offense, A’s top Giants 4-1

AP National Sports

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a two-run single, Starling Marte added an RBI double, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Friday night. James Kaprielian pitched three-hit ball over five innings to remain unbeaten in three starts since coming off the Injured List to help the A’s hold off their Bay Area rivals before a crowd of 40,133 – the largest at the Coliseum in nearly two years.