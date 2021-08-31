Blue Jays cut LHP Brad Hand 1 month after acquiring him

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have cut struggling lefty reliever Brad Hand. Hand was reinstated from the bereavement list and designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game against Baltimore. He went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams. Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays activated catcher Danny Janssen off the injured list and optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.