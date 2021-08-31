College hockey returns to Anchorage; Kraken get an assist

AP National Sports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Hockey is returning to the University of Alaska Anchorage after donors, including the NHL’s newest team, raised over $3 million after the program was eliminated. University officials announced that the Seawolves will return for the 2022-23 season. The Anchorage Daily News reports the team will need a year to regroup after losing its coach and players in the last 12 months. Among the 1,140 donors were the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, which kicked in about $150,000 from the team and individuals associated with it to keep the college program alive. The Kraken also launched their own Save the Seawolves campaign.