“Cressy!” chants break out as American pulls US Open stunner

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxime Cressy had heard people chanting his name in college, when he twice clinched big wins against his rival school. Hearing that sweet sound of “Cressy! Cressy!” at the U.S. Open was a whole new experience. Cressy rallied for a stunning victory Tuesday, coming from two sets down and saving four match points to beat No. 9 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7). The crowds loved watching his serve-and-volley style, a rarity on tour these days. His aggressive ways twice clinched UCLA victories over USC, which led to the past chants of his name.