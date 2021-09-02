Italy held to draw, Spain loses in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Newly-crowned European champion Italy has been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Bulgaria and lost its perfect start to World Cup qualifying. Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead and the Azzurri dominated but conceded its first goal in the qualifiers when Atanas Iliev levelled at the end of the first half. Italy remains top of Group C and moved four points ahead of second-place Switzerland. Spain lost 2-1 away to Sweden to drop to second place in Group B, while England and Belgium earned big wins to consolidate their group leads.