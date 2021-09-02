Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

AP National Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience behind Christian McCaffrey. The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. The 5-foot11, 238-pound Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and has averaged 4 yards per carry during his career. The Panthers have waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room on the roster, leaving the team without a clear kick and punt returner.