US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

By RONALD BLUM
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The United States showed promise but no ability to finish in its pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener, drawing 0-0 at El Salvador in the type of Central American stadium that repeatedly has stymied the Americans. Both teams created few chances before a boisterious yet polite sellout crowd of about 30,000 that started filling Monumental Estadio Cuscatlán, Central America’s largest, about 8 1/2 hours before kickoff. The U.S., trying to rebound from its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, failed to win its sixth straight road qualifier dating to 2016.

