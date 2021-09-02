Welch’s 4 TDs leads Samford’s 52-14 rout of Tennessee Tech

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Liam Welch threw four touchdown passes as Samford rolled to a 52-14 victory over Tennessee Tech in the season opener for both teams. Welch, the Southern Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was 33-of-44 passing for 370 yards. Montrell Washington made eight catches for 170 yards receiving, and he scored on a 62-yard punt return in the first quarter. David Gist’s 3-yard touchdown run pulled Tennessee Tech to 17-14 with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter before the Bulldogs scored on their next five drives.