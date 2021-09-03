LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to rejoin Nets

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007. Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft. He played for Portland and San Antonio before originally signing in Brooklyn in March.