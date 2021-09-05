Sánchez 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, but Yanks blow lead, fall to O’s 8-7

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but the New York Yankees blew a late lead and lost again to Baltimore, falling to the last-place Orioles 8-7. The wild card-contending Yankees dropped to 7-9 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore is 1-18 against AL East-leading Tampa Bay. New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 7-4 and lost for the sixth time in eight games following its first 13-game winning streak since 1961. Sánchez hit a slam in the second inning and his home run in the sixth gave the Yankees a 7-4 lead and earned the catcher a brief curtain call. But the reception from the crowd changed when Andrew Heaney allowed four runs in the seventh.