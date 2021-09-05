Twins manager Rocco Baldelli leaving team for birth of child

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli plans to leave the team to return home to Minnesota for the birth of his child. Baldelli says he will be in the dugout for the start of Minnesota’s game at Tampa Bay but could depart before it ends. The schedule called for Baldelli to head to the clubhouse to prepare for his flight about three hours after the scheduled first pitch. Veteran coach Bill Evers will fill in for Baldelli, who may miss a four-game series that starts Monday night at Cleveland.