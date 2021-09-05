Unqualified Success: van de Zandschulp stuns again at Open

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp has reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Van de Zandschulp won in 4 hours, 20 minutes and joined Nicolas Escude in 1999 and Gilles Muller in 2008 as just the third men’s qualifier to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Van de Zandschulp was part of a trio of U.S. Open qualifiers that had reached the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982.